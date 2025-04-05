Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Minister plans to curb ‘away days’ for civil servants and branded merchandise

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said he wants to cut costs.

Caitlin Doherty
Saturday 05 April 2025 18:23 EDT
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden is bidding to cut costs (PA)
Branded merchandise and staff “away days” for civil servants are set to be curbed as the Government continues its crackdown on Whitehall spending.

Senior minister Pat McFadden has said that “cutting wasteful spending” means cash can be targeted on other public services such as the police and schools.

Ministers have pledged to slash the cost of bureaucracy, and the latest measures come after civil service credit cards were frozen.

The Cabinet Office has set out requirements for departments to review their policies on branded and non-essential merchandise, with the idea that future purchases could be restricted.

New rules will mean that Government-branded kit will only be allowed when it is essential for official work such as overseas diplomacy.

As well as the restrictions on merchandise, officials will be told that team-building days will have to be held in Government buildings to avoid paying to hire venues.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr McFadden said: “By cutting wasteful spending we can target resources at frontline public services with more teachers, extra hospital appointments and police back on the beat.

“We will use taxpayers’ money to deliver our Plan for Change, kick-starting economic growth, rebuilding the NHS and strengthening our borders.”

In March, Mr McFadden announced a new system of “mutually agreed exits” in which civil servants who are not performing at a high enough level will be incentivised to leave their jobs.

The proposals also included plans for senior officials to have their pay linked to performance.

