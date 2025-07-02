Ministers ‘have to work harder’ to bring down small boat numbers – McFadden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are going to “have to work harder” to bring down small boat crossings, a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet has said amid record numbers in the first half of this year.

Pat McFadden told LBC “everyone in Government knows it’s a big challenge”, as the tally for 2025 nears 20,000, but he declined to give an assurance that the figures would be down by this time next year.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: “We are going to have to work harder to bring the numbers down.

“Everyone in Government knows it’s a big challenge, and as a team we are determined to meet it.”

Pressed specifically on whether the numbers would be down by this time next year, Mr McFadden said: “I’m not going to make a prediction.”

Asked again for an assurance that the numbers will reduce, he added: “I can give you an assurance that the numbers at the moment are too high. We are working together to tackle this.”

Figures released on Tuesday confirmed a record number of crossings for the first half of the year.

Some 19,982 migrants had arrived in the UK after making the dangerous crossing by the end of June, latest Home Office figures show.

The total is 48% higher than the figure for the first six months of 2024, which was 13,489, and 75% above the equivalent figure for 2023, which was 11,433.

Some 879 migrants made the journey in 13 boats on Monday, the third highest number of arrivals on a single day so far this year.

Data collection on the Channel crossings began in 2018.

The figures also come as the UK’s borders watchdog David Bolt said in June he did not feel “very optimistic about the ability to smash the gangs”, adding that with organised crime “the best thing you can do is deflect it to something else you’re less concerned about rather than expect to eradicate it”.