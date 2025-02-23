Flying Scotsman marks rail anniversary on heritage line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Flying Scotsman has made its first passenger journeys of the year in Cambridgeshire to commemorate the anniversary of British Railways.

Train lovers were photographed smiling from the vintage carriages behind the famous steam locomotive as it approached Wansford station on the Nene Valley Railway on Sunday.

The Flying Scotsman, which entered service on February 24 1923, was in action as part of the celebrations for 200 years of British passenger rail services.

In 1934, it became the first locomotive in the UK to reach 100mph during a special test run, and it was retired by British Rail from normal service in 1963.

Paul Roe, locomotive department manager at Nene Valley Railway, told the PA news agency: “When people talk about steam locomotives, everybody always seems to remember Flying Scotsman, so to have the opportunity to have Flying Scotsman running on our railway for three weekends is absolutely amazing.”

He said he has particularly enjoyed seeing the younger generation taking an interest in the train.

“It’s great to see the kids seeing and learning about Flying Scotsman, what it did and why it’s so famous,” he added.

The Flying Scotsman will remain at Nene Valley Railway until March 9 and tickets have already sold out for the weekend passenger services.