Ex-Strictly stars including Brendan Cole and Pasha Kovalev back for new tour

Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are set to hit to the stage once again in a new tour called The Return Of The Legends.

Last year, the five dancers enjoyed success with the Legends Of The Dance Floor tour – which they promoted as the “first time” they had all shared a stage.

The 2025 UK dates are set to see more performances, raising the total announced so far to 36 shows with more yet to be confirmed.

The stars will kick off the dates on September 5 at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange, before ending at Truro’s Hall for Cornwall on October 17.

Russian dancer Kovalev said: “Working with my best friends on the Legends Of The Dance show was such a joy.

“We gave it everything, so to see the audiences’ reaction in sold-out theatres night after night… it doesn’t get better than that. See you there.”

Kovalev lifted the glitterball trophy in 2014 with late TV presenter Caroline Flack, and met his future wife, Countdown star Rachel Riley, on the BBC One show.

Cole, who was the first Strictly winner with Natasha Kaplinsky, said: “I’m so happy that all five of us are returning for the new Return Of The Legends show this year.

“The success of last year’s tour was a wonderful experience to be a part of – and it’s hugely exciting to be able to bring the show to so many more towns and cities across the UK.”

Kovalev left the show in 2019, the year after Cole exited.

Waite said: “I can’t begin to describe just how much fun we all had on tour last year, so to do it bigger and better for 2025 is just fantastic.

“And, of course, we get to perform again with our incredible female dance partners, who quite rightly received their own standing ovation every single night.”

Jordan left Strictly in 2013 after joining in 2006 and finished third in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, while Simone also revealed in 2013 he would leave.

Last year, the professionals paid tribute to late ex-Strictly dancer Robin Windsor during their tour.

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas said the shows are “by far one of the funniest shows that I’ve ever seen in my life – a great evening out”.

The professionals will perform in Latin, ballroom, tango, and rumba dancing styles.

The tour also stops at the London Palladium on September 25, Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on October 3, Watford Colosseum on October 4, Buxton Opera House on October 8 and Leicester’s De Montfort Hall on October 13.

There are also dates at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on September 9, Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on September 11, and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on September 14 among other locations.