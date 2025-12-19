Why an albino badger named Alberto threatens to scupper £25m stately home revamp
Parnham House was destroyed by a fire in 2017 and is due to be restored – but Alberto threatens to halt the plans
A £25million restoration of a stately home destroyed by fire is under threat over claims it could destroy the natural habitat of an albino badger named Alberto.
The rare animal was rescued by wildlife volunteers in 2015 after it was attacked by other badgers due to its unusual blonde colour, and is now said to be living with its family in the “quiet, undisturbed” Millground meadow in Dorset.
However, plans have been submitted for a housing development on the grounds of the 16th-century Parnham House, which includes more than 80 high-end homes, which would fund the restoration work.
The Grade I listed property was destroyed in 2017 by a fire, which is believed to have been deliberately started by its former owner, Michael Treichl. He was arrested on suspicion of arson but was found dead two months later.
The property’s new owner, former rave promoter James Perkins, has applied to build a “parkland” housing estate in the grounds, which would be inspired by Poundbury, King Charles’ model town built on Duchy of Cornwall land.
Mr Perkins intends to build 82 homes and two visitor accommodation lodges, as well as restore the building’s south wing as a “private home with a hospitality offering”.
The Dorset Natural Heritage Initiative, which is campaigning against the development, said: “Millground meadow isn’t just a green space, it’s home to one of the UK’s rarest sights: a regular population of albino badgers.
“Beaminster first grew attached to Alberto, an injured albino badger which was rescued back in 2015, but he’s no longer alone.
“These pale, pink-eyed badgers now rely on the meadow’s quiet, undisturbed habitat to survive — occasionally visiting the houses dotted along this stretch of the River Brit.
“Badgers and other wildlife were the winners in the Covid lockdowns, taking advantage of the resultant peace and quiet to explore and thrive in their reclaimed territories. It now looks like that peace could be shattered forever.
A spokesperson for Parnham Park, which manages the house, said there was no evidence to support the claims.
Project manager Ed Grant said its ecological assessment was "thorough" and "robust".
He said: "We do indeed talk about otters on our website, and this is because there is evidence at the other end of the estate by Parnham Lake.
"The area the application refers to is much too shallow for otters to establish themselves.
"There is also no evidence of badgers within 30m of the proposals.
"As ever, we remain focused on saving this incredibly important John Nash Grade I listed building."
