Councils across the country have collected almost £360 million from residential parking permits in the last five years, new research has revealed.

The 10 highest-earning councils generated more than £238 million alone, making up almost two-thirds of the total revenue, according to the figures.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent to all 218 upper-tier local authorities in the UK showed the revenue generated from resident-only parking schemes.

Only 128 councils responded with their figures, and in total, they raised a combined £359,939,225.

Wandsworth Borough Council in south London topped the list, raising over £38.2 million from April 2020 to April 2024, according to the research from Cinch.

Nine out of the ten councils which raised the most revenue from residential parking permits were London boroughs. Brighton and Hove City Council came third, raising £28,375,023 from 2020 to 2024.

The map below shows how much London Borough councils raised from parking permits, according to Cinch:

The top 10 councils by total revenue from residential permits were:

Wandsworth Borough Council – £38,243,000 Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council – £31,519,135 Brighton and Hove City Council – £28,375,023 Islington Borough Council – £23,175,010 Hackney Borough Council – £23,070,334 Haringey Borough Council – £17,797,946 Lambeth Borough Council – £17,786,315 Waltham Forest Borough Council – £16,744,131 Brent Borough Council – £14,383,918 Tower Hamlets Borough Council – £13,770,108

Some councils across the country have seen significant growth in residential parking permit revenues in the past four years.

Nottingham City Council saw the biggest percentage increase in the past four years, with a 2,009 per cent rise in revenue. The council received £4,280 in 2020, but that increased to £90,270 by 2024.

Coventry City Council saw one of the largest increases in residential parking permit revenue over the past five years. In 2020, the council brought in £15,551, but by 2024, this figure had soared to £100,031 – a 543 per cent increase.

The top 10 councils by revenue growth from residential permits were:

Nottingham City Council – 2,009% Coventry City Council – 543% Aberdeenshire Council – 500% Hampshire County Council – 364% Hillingdon Borough Council – 282% Thurrock Borough Council – 269% Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead – 215% Cardiff Council – 214% Bracknell Forest Borough Council – 186% Powys County Council – 179%

Cllr Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “Councils work with residents to introduce parking schemes. Residential parking schemes benefit local people, offering better parking management, reducing congestion and traffic flow in an area and improving road safety.

“Income raised through parking charges and permits is spent on running parking services.

“Any surplus is spent on essential transport improvements, including fixing the £16.3 billion road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services.”