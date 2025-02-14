Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two elderly councillors are the subject of an investigation after a “physical altercation” at a parish council meeting.

A PDF file stretching to more than 100 pages has been prepared ahead of the hearing into what happened between the two councillors, both in their 70s, at Middleton St George Parish Council on May 13 last year.

Darlington borough councillor Colin Pease and parish councillor David Darling were said to have been involved in a "physical altercation" leaving Pease with "scratches and blood on his face" and Darling with bruising, the report said.

Mr Pease was attending in his capacity as local ward councillor for Darlington Borough Council.

David Darling, a parish councillor, was there along with his wife Maria in the small room of the local community centre, when tempers flared.

At the meeting, which had 13 people present and which was recorded, Mr Darling asked a series of questions in a raised voice, and Mr Pease called him a “prat” in response.

Trouble escalated further when Mr Pease got up to leave, according to a report into the incident.

The official investigation document said: “Councillor Darling quickly stood up and shut the door with force meaning that Councillor Pease could not leave.

“Both parties were then engaged in a physical altercation.

“Councillor Pease had scratches and blood on his face and arm area, and his glasses were broken during the incident.

“Councillor Darling had a slightly red face and a bruised finger.

“Members of the meeting can be heard on the audio recording asking Councillor Darling to ‘stop’ repeatedly.

“Members of the meeting assisted in separating both parties, and they left separately.”

The official report stated the issue of who started the “physical altercation” was disputed.

It said: “Councillor Pease accuses Councillor Darling of assaulting him by ‘grabbing him round the neck, headbutting his nose resulting in blood on his shirt with cuts and bruises on his collarbone and arms’.

“Councillor Darling denies this, saying that Councillor Pease ‘punched him first’.”

A standards hearing will be held on Monday at Darlington Borough Council to determine whether the code of conduct was breached.