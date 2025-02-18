What the papers say – February 18
Here are the biggest stories leading Tuesday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ukrainian peace talks and an emergency summit of European leaders continue to dominate Tuesday’s headlines.
The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and The Times lead on the aftermath of an emergency security meeting in Paris, where Sir Keir Starmer urged the US to provide a “backstop” to European peacekeeping forces.
Meanwhile, Metro says the Prime Minister has launched a “charm offensive” to stand up for Ukraine as Russia and the US meet for peace talks.
But the Daily Telegraph reports Germany rejected the Prime Minister’s plans for Europe to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of any peace deal.
And the Independent writes that European nations are “split” on whether to match the UK’s pledge to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he will reject any deal that does not include Kyiv in negotiations, the Financial Times reports.
The i says Britain is bracing for more cuts in a bid to boost defence spending as the Prime Minister warns of an “existential threat” to Europe.
The Daily Mail leads on Kemi Badenoch’s declaration of war on “poisonous” ideologies and in defence of free speech.
Up to nine million pensioners were living in “uncomfortably cold homes” after cuts to winter fuel payments, according to the Daily Express.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports Gen Z are “bonkers for bangers” as they ditch vegan diets in droves.