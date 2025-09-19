Second deportation flight under ‘one in, one out’ deal takes off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second migrant’s deportation flight has left the UK for France under the “one in, one out” deal after losing a High Court bid to have his removal temporarily blocked, the Home Office said.

An Eritrean man was on a flight that left Heathrow for Paris at 6.15am on Friday, the Home Office confirmed.

It comes as hundreds of migrants have tried to cross the Channel as the deportation took place.

At least one inflatable dinghy full of young men made its way out to sea from Gravelines beach, north-east Calais, at daybreak on Friday.

As the boat came close to shore, people waded through waist-high water towards it and a child was passed aboard before it went out to sea.

In the town itself, at about 5.30am, a group of 40 young men suddenly appeared from a quiet side street carrying an inflatable boat over their heads before launching it into a canal.

Police officers watched on from the bank as the driver of the boat struggled to keep it in a straight line.

Earlier in the night, a group of men formed a human chain to help haul people out of the mud after a failed attempt to launch a boat in the canal.