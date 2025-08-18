Fourth arrest in murder probe as woman who was fatally assaulted is named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fourth man has been arrested in a murder investigation as a woman who was fatally assaulted was named by police.

Officers were called to Chadwell Heath, east London, just after 5.30am on Saturday after reports of an assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

Paramedics also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Chadwell Heath Lane, the force said.

The woman has been identified as Zahwa Salah Mukhtar, 27, police said. Her family have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender.

This is in addition to a 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, alongside a 21-year-old and 22-year-old who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four men remain in police custody.

Early inquiries by detectives indicate this is an isolated incident and those involved are believed to be known to each other, police said.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: “Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family and friends in light of this truly tragic event.

“Although we have now made arrests, local residents will continue to see an increased number of officers in and around the area while our investigative work is carried out.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Romford, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to speak to us.”

Ms Mukhtar’s family said: “Zahwa was a kind and loving person with high aspirations in life and her presence brought warmth to those around her.

“She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Zahwa’s tragic loss has left us heartbroken, and she will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

“Her memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

Anyone who witnessed anything, or has any information, should contact police on 101 quoting 1625/16Aug.