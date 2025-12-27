Paramedic struck off after lie about sick sister exposed by Facebook photos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A paramedic has been struck off after a professional tribunal found she fabricated a family illness to secure a day off, with her deception exposed by her sister's social media posts.

Natalie Twomey emailed her London Ambulance Service (LAS) bosses claiming that her sister’s health had “deteriorated again” and she needed to drive to Norfolk.

However, LAS staff discovered photos on her sister’s Facebook account of her house decorated for Christmas, posted that same day.

A panel deemed this “inconsistent” with the sister being so ill that Ms Twomey needed to visit her.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunal’s written judgment stated Ms Twomey told a "lie" to "mislead" her employer, calling it "deceit" for "personal gain."

The panel was told that Ms Twomey sent an email to her bosses on 28 November 2022 saying: “I’ve had to phone in sick, my sister has deteriorated again and had to drive back to Norfolk to be with her.”

open image in gallery Ms Twomey’s sister posted photos of her house, decorated for Christmas, on her Facebook page ( PA Archive )

The panel heard that the LAS discovered a post on Ms Twomey’s sister’s Facebook account which contained pictures of a house decorated for Christmas on 28 November.

When the paramedic was asked about the posts during a capability meeting in April 2023, she said that her sister was in an ITU (intensive therapy unit) and that her sister’s husband was responsible for posts made on his wife’s Facebook account.

The panel found that Ms Twomey knew her sister was not sick on 28 November, and said she had “deliberately provided misleading information to her employer to excuse her absence from work”.

“The message conveyed by the photographs of Christmas decorations was inconsistent with the registrant’s sister being sick to the extent that the registrant had to drive to Norfolk to be with her, rather than attend to her responsibilities at work,” they found.

The paramedic was removed from front-line duties in June 2023 after she attended work while smelling of alcohol.

But it was heard that while renewing her registration with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) regulator, she did not inform them that restrictions had been placed upon her practice.

Ms Twomey also sent an email to the LAS’s recruitment department to discuss a secondment and claimed that the reason she was on non-patient facing duties was due to a back and knee injury.

The paramedic also provided false information relating to her working hours in 2023.

Ms Twomey was dismissed from the LAS at the end of 2023 due to her “capability and failure to attend work regularly”.

The panel heard that during a job interview afterwards, she claimed she had never been subject to any disciplinary hearings, and had never been dismissed.

She also said that there were no outstanding investigations against her despite being aware there was an ongoing HCPC investigation into her fitness to practise.

While undertaking duties as a paramedic at a police investigation centre in April 2024, a police officer smelt alcohol on her breath and she was required to provide a breath test.

The paramedic had arrived at the site by car and she was arrested and cautioned.

Ms Twomey was convicted of a driving offence at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court in April 2024 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle over the prescribed limit.

The panel found that Ms Twomey’s conduct was “sufficiently serious to amount to misconduct”, and removed her name from the register.

“The panel concluded that the appropriate and proportionate sanction in this case was a Striking Off Order,” they said.