Soldier F Bloody Sunday murders trial likely to be listed for September
The judge at Belfast Crown Court said he wanted to review progress on disclosure before setting a date.
The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday is likely to be listed to start in September.
Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Londonderry in January 1972.
He is also charged with five attempted murders.
He has pleaded not guilty to each of the seven counts.
The case was mentioned briefly at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday morning before judge Mr Justice Fowler.
Soldier F appeared remotely via videolink.
Relatives of Mr McKinney watched on from the public gallery.
The court heard that a separate judge is to be appointed in the next few days to look at issues around the disclosure of material for the trial.
Mr Justice Fowler said he wants to review progress around disclosure in four weeks’ time before setting a date for the trial.
He told the court he intends to list the trial for September, adding that “the question is the date”.
The case is next set to be mentioned on March 18.