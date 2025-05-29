Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK ‘condemns’ 22 new settlements in occupied West Bank

The settlements represent ‘a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood’, minister Hamish Falconer said.

Will Durrant
Thursday 29 May 2025 08:52 EDT
A military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (AP)
A military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (AP) (AP)

Twenty-two new settlements in the occupied West Bank represent “a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood” by Israel, a Foreign Office minister has warned.

Hamish Falconer said the UK “condemns” the decision, which Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz described as “a strategic move that prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel”.

Labour last year in its general election manifesto committed to “recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution”.

In Government, ministers have repeatedly committed to recognising a Palestinian state, but Mr Falconer has previously said the Government “will make a judgment about when the best moment is to try and make the fullest possible contribution” to a peace process.

Mr Falconer wrote on X: “The Israeli government’s approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank is a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood.

“The UK condemns these actions.

“Settlements are illegal under international law, further imperil the two-state solution, and do not protect Israel.”

Mr Katz said the decision to back 22 new settlements “strengthens our hold on Judea and Samaria” and “anchors our historical right in the Land of Israel, and constitutes a crushing response to Palestinian terrorism”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in