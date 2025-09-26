Palestinian students flourishing in ‘life-changing’ university opportunity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Palestinian students have said they are “flourishing” at the Queen’s University in Belfast after receiving a “life-changing opportunity”.

Alaa Ahmad and Ibrahim Mahdi are being supported through the Copty scholarship, a fully-paid, one-year postgraduate programme which aims to help transform lives through education.

It is funded by married couple Chris McDowell and Georgina Copty, matching investment from Queen’s University.

Mr Mahdi, who has begun a course in Public Health, said he is looking forward to making the most out of the year.

“Receiving the Copty scholarship has been a life-changing moment, not only for me, but for my whole family who have supported me along the way,” he said.

“It feels like a shared reward for all the sacrifices and encouragement that brought me here.

“I have always dreamed of pursuing a Master’s in Public Health, and now, with Queen’s, I see a place where I can grow, flourish, and give back.

“I’m so excited and look forward to making the most of every academic, professional, and social opportunity in the upcoming year.”

Mr Ahmad, who is studying for a Master’s in AI, added: “Receiving the Copty Scholarship is a great honour that motivates me to pursue excellence at Queen’s University Belfast.

“In the year ahead, I look forward to deepening my expertise in artificial intelligence, engaging in meaningful research, and building connections that will enable me to give back to my community in Palestine.”

Queen’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said the pair join a growing cohort of students who have benefited from the Copty Scholarship.

“As a University of Sanctuary, we are committed to enhancing access to higher education and support to local refugee communities and are delighted to welcome a further two postgraduate students through this initiative,” he said.

“Scholarships play a vital role in helping Queen’s extend access to higher education, ensuring that opportunities are available to those who face significant barriers. They represent an investment not only in individuals, but in the communities they belong to.

“We are proud to welcome Alaa and Ibrahim to Queen’s. Their journey will not have been easy, but they are now part of the Queen’s global family and will be supported by our entire community. I wish them every success in their studies and in all that lies ahead.”

Ms Copty hailed the two students for their bravery.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Alaa and Ibrahim to Queen’s University as the latest recipients of the Copty Scholarship,” she said.

“These scholars have shown exceptional bravery and resilience in successfully arriving here in Belfast in spite of the overwhelming and extraordinary challenges that many Palestinian students face today.

“We celebrate their persistence to continue their studies in light of these challenges and their journey makes us hopeful for a brighter tomorrow, achieved through the transformative power of education.”