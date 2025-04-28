Starmer to host Palestinian Authority leader and show ‘steadfast support’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will host the head of the Palestinian Authority in a show of the UK’s “steadfast support”.

Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet Mohammad Mustafa, the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, for the first official visit since 2021.

The Government will unveil a support package including £101 million for humanitarian relief, economic development and governance and reform.

The Foreign Secretary and Mr Mustafa will also sign a memorandum of understanding outlining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution.

The document will stress the importance of reunifying Gaza and the West Bank under the the Palestinian Authority, saying it is the only legitimate governing entity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

It will also underscore the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to prioritise delivering its reform agenda.

At the meeting they will discuss the UK’s “steadfast support” of the Palestinian Authority and its plans for reform as well as the UK’s support of the Palestinian people “at a critical moment”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to a two-state solution as “the only long-term, lasting solution” and said that that also applies to Gaza.

“This visit will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognising a Palestinian state in the future as a contribution to that process.”

The Foreign Secretary said the visit marks a “significant step” in strengthening the UK’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority.

Mr Lammy said: “The UK is clear that there can be no role for Hamas in the future of Gaza and we are committed to working with the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate governing entity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security.

“I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process, at a time that has the greatest impact.”

The last visit to the UK of a Palestinian Authority prime minister was when Mohammad Shtayyeh travelled to Glasgow in 2021 for the COP 26 climate conference.