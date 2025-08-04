Man remanded in custody after RAF aircraft ‘damaged by Palestine Action’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been remanded in custody over his alleged involvement in a demonstration that saw aircraft damaged at RAF Brize Norton.

Muhammad Umer Khalid, 22, is charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for purposes prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Two Voyager planes suffered £7 million worth of damage from the action, which was claimed by the group Palestine Action, at the RAF base in Oxfordshire on June 20.

The Government subsequently moved to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws.

Khalid appeared in the dock wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and address during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff told the court the alleged offending occurred at around 1.40am on the morning of June 20.

Two jet engines, one on each Voyager aircraft, had to be replaced following the incident at a cost of £2.5 million per engine, the court heard.

Fire extinguishers marked with the words Palestine Action and Palestinian flags were recovered at the scene.

It is anticipated that more people will be arrested in connection with the incident, the prosecutor said.

The court heard Khalid was a British citizen who was born in Manchester.

He was arrested at an address in Bedford, Bedfordshire on Friday.

The defendant, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, was denied bail and remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on August 22.

Khalid made a gesture to a group of friends and family sitting in a busy public gallery as he was led away from dock, with some blowing kisses back in response.

The group could then be heard chanting and waving Palestine flags outside the court after the hearing had ended.

Khalid is the fifth person to be charged in connection with the incident.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22, were all remanded in custody following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month.

They will next appear together at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on January 16 next year, with a provisional trial date set for January 18 2027.