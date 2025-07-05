Multiple arrests at Palestine Action protest after group banned by government
Protesters had gathered on Parliament Square to oppose Home Office decision to proscribe the group as a terror organisation
Multiple people appear to have been arrested at an originally-silent Palestine Action protest on Parliament Square.
A mass of Metropolitan Police circled around dozens of protesters standing quietly beneath the statue of Mahatma Ghandi, with placards that said: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.
Occasional chants of “free Palestine” broke out from the surrounding onlookers, and some criticised the police attending.
The Home Office has welcomed the ban on Palestine Action, after the group failed to block its proscription with a late-night legal bid.
The designation as a terror group means that membership of or support for Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
The protest started at about 1.10pm and officers were seen taking people away shortly after 1.30pm.
An elderly woman in a dog collar, who was sat in a camp chair with one of the placards at her feet, appeared to be taken away by officers.
Another person was seen lying on the floor in handcuffs as police gathered over her.
More follows on this breaking news story
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments