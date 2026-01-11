Who are the Palestine Action supporters on hunger strike?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Palestine Action activists on hunger strike while awaiting trial in the UK are dying, a doctor has warned.

Their alleged offences took place before the group was banned under terrorism legislation in July, which has made membership of or support for it a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The eight activists deny the charges against them but have been denied bail.

Four of the group are accused of playing roles in the break-in to an Israeli-linked defence firm in 2024 and are due to go on trial in May at the earliest. The other four are accused of breaking into RAF Brize Norton in June, where it is alleged they caused damage to two military jets.

open image in gallery Terrorism arrests soared by 660 per cent after Palestine Action was proscribed ( Getty Images )

Dr James Smith, an emergency physician and lecturer at UCL, warned that protesters still refusing food in prison have now reached a “critical” phase in which “things can decline very quickly and irreversibly”.

Below, we look at the activists who are still on hunger strike and those that ended their protests due to concerns for their health.

Heba Muraisi

open image in gallery Heba Muraisi has been on hunger strike for 70 days and is reporting lightheadedness and migraines ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Heba Muraisi is one of two remaining hunger strikers facing charges related to alleged break-ins on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation.

Muraisi, a former florist and lifeguard from London, was arrested on 19 November 2024 over damage caused to Israel-linked Elbit Systems UK’s site at Filton, Bristol.

She has spent 70 days on hunger strike and is demanding immediate bail. The strikers are also demanding the right to a fair trial and the de-proscription of Palestine Action.

In October 2025, she was transferred from HMP Bronzefield to HMP New Hall in Wakefield. She has vowed to not end her fast unless she is moved back to Bronzefield.

The leader of the Commons in January 2026 said he would raise the possibility of moving her back, after Brent North MP Barry Gardiner said she was now hundreds of miles from her disabled mother and “close to death” on hunger strike.

Muraisi’s next of kin, Francesca Nadin, said this week that she has been having difficulty breathing and in thinking clearly: "It is really concerning. But mentally she is still strong and able to laugh and joke. We just don't know when that deterioration will come."

Kamran Ahmed

open image in gallery Kamran Ahmed has also been on remand since 19 November 2024, and is being held in HMP Pentonville ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Kamran Ahmed is being held at HMP Pentonville in London over alleged offences at the site in Filton. He has been on hunger strike for more than 60 days.

Ahmed, 28, has been taken to hospital six times since he began his hunger strike. He was most recently taken to hospital at 1am on Wednesday for a heart complication, 59 days into his hunger strike, his sister said.

His sister Shahmina Alam told reporters in December: “Our family have never felt this much anxiety, never dreaded phone calls as much as we have now.

“His heart is giving in and his pulse is slowing down, he is losing half a kilogram every day. The justice system is hanging on a very thin thread.”

Lewie Chiaramello

open image in gallery Lewie Chiaramello has been on an alternating hunger strike since 24 November ( Prisoners for Palestine )

Lewie Chiaramello, 22, has been on remand since 3 July last year. He was arrested in connection to action at RAF Brize Norton, where protesters were alleged to have damaged military aircraft.

Chiaramello, who is a type one diabetic, started a hunger strike on 24 November, protesting on alternate days.

“I am diabetic so I can’t hunger strike [each day]. But I have decided to fast every other day in solidarity with the hunger strikers until the deal with Elbit Systems is cancelled or another necessary ending point,” he said.

Qesser Zuhrah

open image in gallery 20-year-old Qesser Zuhrah ended her protest after a month and a half ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Qesser Zuhrah, 20, is accused of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage over allegedly breaking into the Filton site.

She is being held on remand in HMP Bronzefield and faces a trial in spring at the earliest.

Zuhrah began her hunger strike on 2 November and ended the protest after 48 days after being taken to hospital.

Protesters had gathered outside HMP Bronzefield claiming that she was being denied medical assistance. Ministry of Justice officials have previously disputed claims of mistreatment.

The support group Prisoners for Palestine said she ultimately ended her strike due to “continuous excruciating pain in her abdomen”.

Amu Gib

open image in gallery Amu Gib was arrested in connection to the break-in at RAF Brize Norton ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, who also goes by the name Amu Gib, ended their hunger strike on day 49 after experiencing weakness and brain fog.

They are charged with conspiracy to destroy property and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and/or interests of the UK in relation to the alleged break in to RAF Brize Norton.

Jeremy Corbyn wrote on Instagram in December to say he had visited Gib at prison and called for them to be granted bail.

Teuta Hoxha

open image in gallery Teuta Hoxha has been on remand since 19 November, 2024, with a trial date set for April ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Teuta Hoxha is charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary in relation to alleged action at Elbit Systems.

The 29-year-old ended her hunger strike after two months without food, Prisoners for Palestine said on 5 January.

Hoxha “needs urgent medical care in hospital to prevent refeeding syndrome”, they said in a statement at the time, alleging that the prison was refusing to provide medical treatment.

Muhammad Umer Khalid and Jon Cink

open image in gallery Jon Cink was on hugner strike for more than 40 days ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Supporters of Jon Cink and Muhammad Umer Khalid said that they ended their hunger strike after 41 days and 13 days respectively. Both are charged in connection with the alleged break-in at Brize Norton.

They will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on 16 January, having appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on 12 December.

Lord Timpson, prisons minister, said: “We are very experienced at dealing with hunger strikes. Unfortunately, over the last five years we have averaged over 200 hunger strike incidents every year and the processes that we have are well-established and they work very well – with prisons working alongside our NHS partners every day, making sure our systems are robust and working – and they are.

“I am very clear. I don’t treat any prisoners differently to others. That is why we will not be meeting any prisoners or their representatives. We have a justice system that is based on the separation of powers, and the independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our system.”