Number of Palestine Action protesters arrested rises beyond 500

The number of people arrested for protesting against the ban of Palestine Action at a demonstration in central London has risen to more than 520.

The Metropolitan Police said only 18 of those people remained in custody on Sunday afternoon but were expected to be released on bail “in the coming hours”.

Hundreds of people attended the demonstration in Parliament Square on Saturday, organised by Defend Our Juries, with the police warning it would arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Sunday that 522 people were held for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, out of 532 total arrests made during the policing operation.

One arrest took place at the formation of the Palestine Coalition march in Russell Square, with the remaining 521 arrests at the protest in Parliament Square.

A force spokesperson further explained there were a further 10 arrests – six for assaults on officers, two for breaching Public Order Act conditions and one arrest for obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and a racially aggravated public order offence respectively.

open image in gallery A woman holding a placard at the rally for Palestine Action is led away by police officers ( PA )

Detained protesters were taken to prisoner processing points in the Westminster area, and those whose details could be confirmed were bailed, with conditions not to attend any further protest in support of Palestine Action, Scotland Yard said on Saturday.

Those whose details were refused, or could not be verified, were taken to custody suites across London.

Some 320 people were dealt with at prisoner processing points while 212 were transported to custody, with 18 people remaining in the latter as of 1pm on Sunday, the force said.

On Saturday the crowd sat silently on the grass inside Parliament Square after writing “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” on white placards.

open image in gallery Some 522 people were held for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

Police took several hours to individually remove the protesters, some sitting and some lying flat on the grass, from the square into waiting vans.

Onlookers applauded the protesters and shouted “shame on you” at the police making arrests.

Membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison under the Terrorism Act 2000.