King and Queen to attend events in Edinburgh as Royal Week begins

The King and Queen will carry out a series of engagements in Edinburgh as Royal Week gets under way in Scotland.

Charles will begin his official engagements by receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting The King’s Bodyguard Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) Guard of Honour in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

He will then take part in the Ceremony of the Keys which welcomes him to the Scottish capital.

The Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will present the Keys to the City of Edinburgh to the King, who then returns them for safe keeping.

The King will also preside over an investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.

Those receiving honours will include artist Barbara Rae, who was awarded a damehood for services to art in the New Year Honours, and Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott, who becomes an OBE for services to swimming.

Swimmer Stephen Clegg, who won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris and becomes an MBE for services to swimming, will also attend.

The monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse each year in what is known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

Later on Tuesday, the King and Queen will host guests at a garden party at the palace, alongside the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.