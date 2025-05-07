UK politicians urge restraint after India fires missiles across Pakistan border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK politicians have urged restraint after India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least six locations, killing at least eight people, according to Pakistani security officials.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Labour MP Stella Creasy said they were “deeply” concerned by the escalation in violence while former Tory minister Lord Ahmad warned the “potential for war tonight is real”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its travel advice for the region, warning against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, 10 miles of the Line of Control and the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

A statement said: “On the night of 6 May (UK Time), the Indian Ministry of Defence stated it had struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“In response, there are reports of Pakistani artillery fire across the Line of Control. “On the night of 6 May (UK Time) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that it was closing Pakistan airspace for at least 48 hours. There are reports of flights being diverted. British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities.”

India said three civilians were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Indian army said in a statement the Pakistani army “resorted to arbitrary firing”, including gunfire and artillery shelling, across the Line of Control, the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries, and their international border.

The statement said the army was “responding in a proportionate manner”.

Tensions have mounted between the nuclear-armed neighbours over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the attack, which Islamabad has denied.

Mr Swinney said on Tuesday evening: “I am deeply concerned by the events in Kashmir tonight and urge calm and dialogue to avoid further conflict.”

Ms Creasy, MP for Walthamstow, warned the “world cannot stand by” as the conflict spirals and the risk of harm to civilians in the region increases.

“Deeply concerning to see military air strikes in Jammu Kashmir tonight by the Indian Government,” she said.

“Restraint by all concerned must be sought and secured.”

Lord Ahmad, who served as South Asia minister under the previous Conservative administration, said the missile strikes were an “alarming escalation”.

“The potential of a war tonight is real – we need urgent international engagement to prevent a widening of this conflict which carries serious implications not just for the region but for the wider world,” he said.

MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana, who sits as an Independent following her suspension from Labour after she voted to back scrapping the two-child benefit cap, accused New Delhi of violating international law.

She said in a post on social media: “I condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam — but no conclusive evidence has been presented linking Pakistan.

“India’s unprovoked strike on Pakistan is a violation of international law. With both being nuclear powers, this is reckless & a grave threat to regional peace.”

The missiles early on Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to officials.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said India launched attacks on six different locations, killing eight people and injuring 38 others.

A mosque was hit in the city of Bahawalpur, where a child was killed and a woman and a man were injured, an official said.

State-run Pakistan Television, quoting security officials, said the country’s air force shot down two Indian jets in retaliation but provided no additional detail.

Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Indian forces had launched the strikes while staying in Indian airspace. Other locations hit were near Muridke in Punjab and Kotli in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

India’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that at least nine sites were targeted “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned”.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

The Indian army wrote on X: “Justice is served.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the “deceitful enemy has carried out cowardly attacks at five locations in Pakistan” and that his country would retaliate.

“Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” he said.

He added that his country and its forces “know very well how to deal with the enemy. We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives”.

Waqar Noor, the interior minister in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said at least one child was killed in the Indian attack and that several missiles landed at two locations, with the civilian population targeted.