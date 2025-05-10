India and Pakistan agree ‘full and immediate ceasefire’ after clashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”, following intensifying conflict between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan and India had traded missile strikes, drone attacks and artillery fire after a gun massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

On Saturday morning the US president posted on his Truth Social platform, saying: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Both India and Pakistan have since confirmed the news.

Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, said in a post on X: “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

The ceasefire comes after foreign ministers of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, alongside the high representative of the European Union, said they “strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he had spoken to counterparts in India and Pakistan as he urged leaders to work towards a “sustainable ceasefire”.

Violent clashes between the two countries were sparked after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind the murders, which Islamabad denies.

Kashmir has been a contested territory between Pakistan and India since 1947 and the two nuclear-armed neighbours each run part of the region but claim ownership of it all.

Demonstrators were expected to gather in London on Saturday afternoon to protest against the conflict, with the South Asia Solidarity Group planning an “emergency peace demonstration” in Parliament Square.