Rare first edition Harry Potter sells for £18,000 at auction

A first edition of JK Rowling’s debut Harry Potter novel has sold for £18,000 after going under the hammer.

The copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, which was one of the first 500 printed in 1997, was sold on Saturday by NLB Auctions based in Paignton, Devon.

It features a spelling error of “Philosopher’s” on the rear cover and “1 wand” is listed twice in a list of equipment on page 53.

The novel, which was predicted to fetch between £20,000-£30,000, sold for £18,000.

The book was described by auctioneers as being a “good example of an extremely scarce first edition first issue” with light wear and tear.

It was one of the 300 library editions as it has a library stamp on its title page and signs of a previous library slip card.

Another early paperback edition of the novel, which featured some damage to the spine and cover, was sold for £1,300.

Upon its release, publishers produced only a small number of copies because of uncertainty about whether or not the book would prove popular.

The series, which includes seven books that were adapted into blockbuster movies, went on to become one of the most popular in the world.

A first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was auctioned for £45,201 in June last year while a pristine first edition copy sold for £69,000 in March 2022.