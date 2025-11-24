Residents evacuated after car crashes into gas substation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple properties have been evacuated in West Sussex after a car collided with a gas substation.

Residents from six flats and a house on Pagham Road, Pagham, were moved to a local church hall following the incident on Monday morning.

A 100-metre exclusion zone has been established, and the public is advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service shared on social media: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic incident – a car has crashed into a gas substation in Pagham Road.

“A 100 metre evacuation is taking place as a safety precaution. We have three crews in attendance. Avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

“People are being transferred to Pagham Church Hall. Please avoid the area.”

The junction of Pagham Road and Hook Lane is currently closed to motorists.

A spokesperson for gas company SGN, said it was "too early to say" when affected residents may be able to return home.

"We're working to repair our gas governor at the junction of Pagham Road and Hook Lane following third party damage," they said.

"Our engineers are assessing the damage to the governor and carrying out safety checks in the area."

Residents in the coastal village heard a loud bang at around 3.30am, with one local leaving his home and hearing the hiss of gas.

Local resident Jon Coker and his mother were among the residents asked to leave their homes in the early hours of Monday morning.

"I heard a knocking on the door at 04:30, and I was really disorientated, I didn't know what was going on. It was the police," he told the BBC.

Mr Coker said that, once outside, the police were still at the scene but "they couldn't smell it [the gas] anymore".

"It wasn't a great start to a Monday morning," he added.