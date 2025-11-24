Residents evacuated after car crashes into gas substation
A 100-metre exclusion zone has been established
Multiple properties have been evacuated in West Sussex after a car collided with a gas substation.
Residents from six flats and a house on Pagham Road, Pagham, were moved to a local church hall following the incident on Monday morning.
A 100-metre exclusion zone has been established, and the public is advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend the scene.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue service shared on social media: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic incident – a car has crashed into a gas substation in Pagham Road.
“A 100 metre evacuation is taking place as a safety precaution. We have three crews in attendance. Avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.
“People are being transferred to Pagham Church Hall. Please avoid the area.”
The junction of Pagham Road and Hook Lane is currently closed to motorists.
A spokesperson for gas company SGN, said it was "too early to say" when affected residents may be able to return home.
"We're working to repair our gas governor at the junction of Pagham Road and Hook Lane following third party damage," they said.
"Our engineers are assessing the damage to the governor and carrying out safety checks in the area."
Residents in the coastal village heard a loud bang at around 3.30am, with one local leaving his home and hearing the hiss of gas.
Local resident Jon Coker and his mother were among the residents asked to leave their homes in the early hours of Monday morning.
"I heard a knocking on the door at 04:30, and I was really disorientated, I didn't know what was going on. It was the police," he told the BBC.
Mr Coker said that, once outside, the police were still at the scene but "they couldn't smell it [the gas] anymore".
"It wasn't a great start to a Monday morning," he added.
