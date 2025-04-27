Thousands of walkers in kilts stride out to raise millions for charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of walkers in kilts have stepped out this weekend in events which have raised more than £3 million for charity.

Streets and paths between Glasgow and Loch Lomond were awash with tartan as people took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk 2025 on Sunday, following a Kiltwalk between Clydebank and Balloch on Saturday.

In total 19,000 people walking for 1,100 Scottish charities took part over the weekend.

This year, Kiltwalk is also supporting Sir Chris Hoy’s Tour de Four charity cycling event, which means that anyone who walks for Kiltwalk in 2025 will see everything they raise, plus eligible gift aid, go to five cancer charities nominated by Sir Chris.

The six-time Olympic champion cyclist was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023, and was told last year that it has spread to his bones and is terminal.

The Hunter Foundation, founded by philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, underwrites Kiltwalk, ensuring that all money raised by walkers goes to the charities of their choice, plus gift aid.

Sir Tom, who led the walkers on both days, said: “In the 10 years that The Hunter Foundation has been involved with Kiltwalk, you and our foundation have raised an incredible £53 million for 4,000 Scottish charities.

“I believe the magic of Kiltwalk is quite simple: in every community across Scotland, there are people who need a wee hand up, and there are good folks like you who get up in the morning and help them.

“All the Kiltwalk does is simply connect you. There isn’t a prouder Scotsman on the planet than me this morning.”

Comedian and broadcaster Paddy McGuinness was among those who took part in the Kiltwalk on Saturday.

So far the events this weekend have raised £3 million and this figure is expected to rise in the coming days.

Further Kiltwalks will take place in the coming months, in Aberdeen on Sunday June 1, St Andrews to Dundee on Sunday August 17 and Edinburgh on Sunday September 14.