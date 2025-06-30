Mark Wahlberg hails Scots brothers rowing the Pacific as ‘warriors’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Scottish brothers attempting to become the fastest people to row across the Pacific have received a second call of support from Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg.

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean are more than halfway into their 120-day Pacific challenge to cross 9,000 miles of open ocean between Lima and Sydney.

Earlier in June, the Perfect Storm star had video-called them to say their record-breaking bid “could be a movie”.

In his latest call, the 53-year-old actor said he would keep in touch with the trio as they make their way across the globe, hailing them as “f****** warriors”.

He said: “You guys are bored. You need someone to talk to. You need someone to, you know, give you a little pump up. Let me know. I’m available.”

Wahlberg joked: “Well, you know what would make me a legend? Playing one of you guys, or all three, in a movie. There’ve been a few actors who’ve played twins before, but I could maybe play all three of you, change up my look a little bit.”

He added: “You guys are doing something that’s so extraordinary. It’s another level. This is real man shit you’re doing. You’re out there with big smiles on your faces, pounding away, while everybody else is lying in bed in dreamland, nice and dry, and still waking up complaining about something.

“You’re not doing this for attention – you’re doing it to raise attention for a very worthy cause. You guys are real men. You’re f****** warriors. It’s incredible.

“Hopefully, you’ll inspire other people to find something important to do to raise awareness. It’s awesome, guys.”

As well as aiming to set a record for the fastest row across the world’s largest ocean, the brothers are hoping to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar.

So far they have raised more than £125,000.

Challenges experienced by the brothers so far include salt sores, relentless weather, a broken water maker and a faulty auto helm.

Their 28ft (8.5m) carbon fibre boat, Rose Emily, is named in memory of their late sister.

It has no engine and no sail and the brothers are powering their way across the ocean in two-hour shifts.