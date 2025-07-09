British rowers smash Pacific record to raise £50,000 for brain tumour foundation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A team of British adventurers has broken two world records by rowing unsupported across the Pacific Ocean – raising thousands of pounds to help families affected by brain tumours.

The five-man Ocean5 crew completed the 2,800-nautical mile journey from Monterey, California, to Hanalei in Kauai, Hawaii, in just 32 days, six hours and 51 minutes, shattering the previous record of 54 days.

Their expedition also saw 66-year-old businessman and team member Kevin Gaskell become the oldest person to row across the Pacific, according to the organisers of the World’s Toughest Row.

He was joined by his son Matt, 33, adventurer Tom Higham, 37, martial arts champion and Amazon explorer Patrick Deacon, 40, and performance therapist Stephen Greenan, 40.

The team, who trained in Lymington, Hampshire, survived on freeze-dried meals, protein snacks and 10 litres of water each per day, while enduring severe exhaustion, sleep deprivation, salt sores, sea sickness and towering waves.

Their carbon-fibre boat, Lady Jane II, powered by solar panels, carried enough food for 55 days and was equipped with three rowing positions and two small cabins.

Before setting off, Mr Gaskell – a former managing director of Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini – described the challenge as the toughest they had faced.

He said: “This will test our resilience to the limit – the boat will not stop and we’ll each be rowing for two hours on, two hours off.”

The mission has raised more than £50,000 for The Lewis Moody Foundation, which supports people living with brain tumours.

The foundation was set up by the former England rugby captain in 2015 following a family friend’s diagnosis.