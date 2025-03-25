Triple amputee begins world-first solo and unsupported sail across Pacific

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A veteran who lost both legs and his left arm serving in Afghanistan has begun his challenge to become the first triple amputee to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean.

Craig Wood, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was 18 years old and only three months into his first tour when he suffered life-changing injuries from a roadside bomb in Sangin, southern Afghanistan, in 2009.

In a video taken from his custom-built 40-foot aluminium catamaran called Sirius II, the 33-year-old asked people to “wish me luck, wish me fair winds,” as he set sail from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on Tuesday.

Mr Wood will sail 6,000 nautical miles (11,112km) solo and unsupported across 80 days and is expected to finish in Osaka, Japan, in early May.

The veteran is likely to face waves as tall as two double decker buses and the risk of hidden atolls (coral reefs) puncturing the boat’s hull, but he said the hardest challenge will be spending months away from his wife, Renata, and their two young children.

“Despite all of the challenges I’m going to face, being away from my wife and children is still going to be the hardest one of all,” Mr Wood said.

He hopes his challenge will change perceptions and show how sailing can be transformative for people living with disabilities.

“However, through this expedition if I can help change the perception of disability, and show how sailing can transform the lives of those affected by trauma – it will have been well worth it,” he explained.

“It’s also a chance for me to raise awareness and money for the two amazing charities that were there for me during my rehabilitation and recovery.”

He said he worked on preparations until just before he was due to set sail, and feels confident he is well prepared ahead of his voyage.

“I was working up until the last minute preparing the boat, getting last bits of kit fitted and ensuring I had all my supplies ready to go,” Mr Wood said.

“This is such a huge challenge, with plenty of risk, so I’ve put in the effort to be fully prepared with no stone left unturned.”

His boat has been specially adapted to ensure he can continue using it should anything happen with his prosthetic limbs.

“We have fully adapted my catamaran for the voyage so that even if I have an issue with my prosthetic arm, I can still sail one-handed,” he said.

“That’s not just adding in rails and electric winches, but also reconfiguring the galley to make sure everything is at an accessible height.”

Mr Wood is aiming to raise £50,000 for the British Limbless Ex-Service Men’s Association (Blesma), a charity supporting veterans who have lost limbs, and Turn to Starboard, which is a charity using sailing courses to support current and retired armed forces personnel.

He credits both charities for supporting him during his recovery after he spent eight months learning to walk again and had more than 20 operations over four years.

He lost 27 pints of blood and both his lungs collapsed after the explosion, and was later taken to the Headley Court facility in Surrey for rehabilitation.

“At points it almost got the best of me, but my family were amazing, and I couldn’t change my situation – so I came to terms with it and decided to be the best triple amputee I could be,” he said.

“We had support from some amazing charities, including Blesma and Turn to Starboard.”

He also credits his father for encouraging him to reignite his love for sailing and show other disabled people what they can achieve.

“My dad then encouraged me to return to a hobby I shared with him as a child on family trips to Bridlington – sailing,” he said.

“It helped me overcome the feeling of being trapped and showed me that even with my handicap, everything is possible.

“A new world of opportunity opened up, and a new purpose grew in me. Today, my life has developed beyond my dreams.”

So far, Mr Wood has raised more than £1,000 out of his £50,000 target. For more information about his fundraiser, you can visit: https://givestar.io/gs/mexico–japan-solo-sail-world-record