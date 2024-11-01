Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An Oxford University student drowned after jumping into the River Thames while celebrating the end of his exams, an inquest has heard.

Wesley Akum-Ojong was in his first year of studying politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) at Brasenose College when he went missing after leaping into the water from a bridge at the Port Meadow beauty spot.

The 19-year-old had been “trashed” – a university tradition in which students who have finished their exams have confetti and shaving foam thrown on them – before making his way to the river with dozens of other students on June 21 this year, an inquest at Oxfordshire Coroner’s Court heard.

The student, described by his family as a “kind, caring and helpful” young man, had told one of his peers he was anxious about jumping into the river that evening, the hearing on Thursday was told.

Police confirmed the teenager was filmed plunging into the water at 6.52pm. He was not found for more than an hour.

Wesley Akum-Ojong jumped into the water from a bridge at the Port Meadow beauty spot ( Google Maps )

One student said they saw Mr Akum-Ojong resurface immediately after jumping in, but after two minutes he had not got back to the river bank.

Around 40 minutes later, his peers called 999 to say he was missing.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 7.30pm, and Mr Akum-Ojong was found and pulled from the water at 8.10pm.

Police said there were around 200 people at the scene.

“It was hard to concentrate as there were so many excited people around,” one student witness told Thames Valley Police.

Dr Simon Smith, a senior tutor at Brasenose College, said in a written statement to the inquest that the college informs students about the importance of celebrating the end of their exams safely.

Mr Akum-Ojong, who aspired to be Britain’s youngest prime minister, was given CPR and then taken to John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance, where paramedics continued to try to resuscitate him.

He arrived at the hospital at 9.31pm but was pronounced dead 12 minutes later.

The teenager, who was born in Cameroon and moved to Britain when he was four months old, was a hard-working student, his family said.

He had been the only student from his year at Watford Grammar School for Boys to go to Oxford.

In a post-mortem examination report, pathologist Professor Ian Roberts said toxicology tests had found no evidence of intoxication.

Mr Akum-Ojong’s GP said he did not have a history of any long-term conditions.

Area coroner for Oxfordshire Nicholas Graham concluded the student drowned by accident.