It’s not a drill: Sophie takes charge on visit to Oxford workshop
The duchess toured the social enterprise, RAW Workshop, in Blackbird Leys on Wednesday.
The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her drilling skills on a visit to Oxford.
Sophie took charge of a heavy duty power tool as she visited RAW Workshop in Blackbird Leys on Wednesday.
Sophie was pictured holding the Makita drill aloft before having a go herself, guided by 15-year-old student Alfie.
The organisation is Europe’s largest social enterprise and designs and manufactures high-quality indoor and outdoor commercial furniture.
The duchess toured the workshop, meeting the team from RAW Potential – the company’s youth work charity – as she heard about their education services and met students at their work benches.
She also learned about the organisation’s Harvesting model which refurbishes and recycles clients’ existing furniture.
More than 85% of RAW employees have faced disadvantage, prejudice or barriers to work such as homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.
Sophie also visited the Windale Community Hub in Blackbird Leys, and Ronald McDonald House in the city’s John Radcliffe Hospital.
She helped pack hampers and enjoyed a hot drink in a takeaway cup as she sat next to and chatted to those using the Windale community space.