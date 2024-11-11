Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A coroner has called on the government to examine the prevalence of “cancel culture” on university campuses, after ruling that a 20-year-old Oxford student took his own life after being “ostracised” by his peers.

Alexander Rogers, a third-year studying materials science at Corpus Christi College, died in January. His body was recovered from the River Thames, and he was found to have suffered a head trauma.

Following an inquest into his death, a coroner has now ruled that “in the preceding days Alexander had been ostracised” and “his distress at this led him to form an intention to take his own life”, while noting that “suicide arises often from a complex interplay of factors”.

Mr Rogers, from Salisbury, had been isolated by his peers and friends after a former partner “expressed discomfort over a sexual encounter” on 11 January, the ruling states.

He had written to friends expressing “remorse for his actions and a belief that they were unintentional but unforgivable”, the coroner said. He was reported missing to police on 15 January by a concerned peer, and his body was recovered by fire and police crews that afternoon.

Mr Rogers’s family said in a statement that, for him, “the rational became the irrational, and he ended what could have been a beautiful life”.

Dr Dominique Thompson, an independent consultant tasked by Oxford with investigating Mr Rogers’s death, reportedly described a “pervasive cancel culture” as she said the allegations against Mr Rogers caused a “pile on” effect of students agreeing with others because of an “unwritten” moral imperative to “do the right thing”.

Dr Thompson said: “It was shocking to hear that students were treating each other in this way, but I was not surprised by this pattern of behaviour.”

Oxford University said the ‘wellbeing of our students remains our absolute priority’ ( Getty )

Oxfordshire coroner Nicholas Graham said, however, that he had not been able to establish whether any element of a culture at Corpus Christi had either caused or contributed to Mr Rogers’s distress.

Mr Graham concluded: “Of course, it is certainly possible that such a culture influenced the actions of Alexander’s peers in forming the judgements that they did; it is also possible that Alexander felt that – because of this culture – there was no way of getting back into the social group that obviously meant so much to him, once he had been excluded.

“What I cannot say is that this was probable. Nor, on the balance of probabilities, that this culture materially contributed to Alexander’s distress and his fateful decision on the morning of the 15 January.”

However, the coroner said that Dr Thompson’s findings highlighted “the potentially harmful effects of social ostracism”, which evidence suggests is an issue for the higher education sector as a whole.

“Rightly [Mr Rogers’s] family are concerned that this culture ought to be addressed,” said Mr Graham, adding that he would write in his capacity as coroner to ask the Department for Education “to reflect on the concerns that have arisen in this case and to take those concerns forward”.

Recording a verdict of suicide, Mr Graham said: “I would like to express my condolences to the family.

“While what we are dealing with here is in the interest of the public the family additionally has to carry the unique burden of grief, which is a heavy one. From what we have heard Alexander was an extremely able and popular young man and his passing is sad indeed.”

On a fundraising page for suicide prevention charity Papyrus, friends of Mr Rogers said: “Alex was undeniably caring; he would fill up a room with his laughs and smiles and brought so much joy to us all. A man that lived life to the full, who gave us our favourite stories and memories and whom we miss deeply.”

A spokesperson said: “Oxford University and Corpus Christi College extend our deepest sympathies to Alexander’s family and everyone in our community who has been saddened by his tragic death.

“The college commissioned an independent review to identify all learning in this case with the aim of minimising the chance of such a tragic loss happening again. A college working group has been set up to take forward all the recommendations, a number of which have already been implemented. The university is also working on recommendations made by the review as part of its ongoing work on student welfare.

“We note that the coroner will be writing to the Department for Education about wider issues arising from today’s inquest, and we will respond to any further guidance for the higher education sector.

“The wellbeing of our students remains our absolute priority and we are committed to maintaining the safety of all those within our university and college community. Our thoughts remain with Alexander’s family and his friends.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.