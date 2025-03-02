Gulf has emerged between US and Europe on Ukraine, Irish deputy premier says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gulf has emerged between Europe and the US over Ukraine, Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said he will be bringing a proposal for a package of 100 million euro (£82.4 million) in financial assistance for non-lethal military support for Ukraine to Cabinet this week.

During an appearance on RTE’s This Week programme, Mr Harris said Ireland and Europe will continue to stand with Ukraine following a public Oval Office row between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Harris said he had a “deep sense of being unsettled” when he saw the exchange.

He said: “There is only one aggressor here and the aggressor’s name is Putin.

“There aren’t two equal people and I don’t like any attempt to portray what is happening to Ukraine as some sort of squabble between neighbours.

“There is a country that was living peacefully in Europe that has been brutally and illegally invaded by Russia.

“Ireland will stand with Ukraine, so will Europe, and this week at Cabinet I will bring specific proposals to provide more financial assistance from Ireland to Ukraine in a practical way.

“It is fair to say a gulf has emerged between the United States and European Union in terms of this issue.

“That wasn’t just seen in the Oval Office last week, though that was a very tangible way of seeing it, it was also seen at the UN General Assembly where the United States of America voted with Belarus, Russia and North Korea and not with their European allies.

“I think that does give you a sign of the gulf in terms of approach that has developed.

“But what is within the control of the European Union and Ireland is providing practical assistance to Ukraine.

“What we are seeing in our nearest neighbour the United Kingdom today is a practical way of bringing together nations who share a view.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is hosting a number of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Ms Harris said his plan for additional non-lethal military support will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.

He said: “That will basically involve providing money that will be used to purchase things like armoured vehicles, that can assist in demining and cyber protection measures, non-lethal use of military equipment.

“Separate but linked to that will be the European Council meeting later in the week where the European Union will decide a package of support that it wishes to put in place, and Ireland will obviously have to contribute to that as well.

“Whatever the cost is, the cost of not paying it is much more significant in terms of the security of the European Union, in terms of the defence of a sovereign country, the largest country on the continent of Europe.

“This is a time to be on the right side of history and to actually stand up for the UN charter, stand up for freedom, stand up for a country’s sovereignty.”

Mr Harris was asked if he would support Mr Trump being officially invited to Ireland.

He said: “Presidents of the United States, and indeed leaders from around the world, are always welcome in Ireland.

“We always take the approach you are better to engage with people where you have points of difference rather than take yourself off the pitch.”