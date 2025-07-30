Wild otter cub rescued after sneaking into zoo’s flamingo enclosure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wild otter cub who was discovered curled up in a zoo’s flamingo enclosure has defied the odds to be given a “second chance at life”.

Mingo, as he is now known, weighed just 800 grams when he was found “snoring his head off” by staff at Colchester Zoo. They said it was a “mystery” how the cub, who is thought to be just a few months old, made his way into the habitat.

Mingo was found by Jody Bedford, the team leader of the Tiger Section at Colchester Zoo. He said he was “stunned” when he discovered the cub.

"Mingo was found early in the morning, curled up on the bank of the main lake out in the open, fast asleep and snoring his head off,” he said.

“When he was found we gave him a few hours to see if Mum would reappear. Knowing otters, it’s odd behaviour to see a pup out in the open like he was. He seemed very strong and was very vocal when awake.”

Zookeepers called on rescue teams to come and help the tiny animal, who they said would have had “zero” chance of survival without immediate intervention as otter cubs are heavily reliant on their mothers.

open image in gallery Mingo has now been paired with another cub, Idris ( UK Wild Otter Trust )

“Mingo arrived at the centre very dehydrated, weak and frightened,” Rosie Catford, founder of Wildlives Rescue who initially picked Mingo up, said.

“He responded quickly to emergency care, but was not the easiest of cubs to bottle-feed. Otters need specialist care, and as we've worked with the UK Wild Otter Trust on many previous occasions, a call was made to their centre. Transport was quickly arranged, and Mingo was off to Devon to receive the specialist care he needed.”

Mingo is now living at the UK Wild Otter Trust (UKWOT)’s specialist facility in Devon where he will now be cared for until he is ready to be released back into the wild.

“We’re still baffled as to how Mingo ended up in the flamingo habitat- it’s a total mystery,” said Dave Webb, Founder of the UK Wild Otter Trust. “But what’s absolutely clear is that he wouldn’t have survived much longer on his own.

“Otter cubs this young rely entirely on their mothers, and without immediate intervention, Mingo's chances were zero. Thanks to the quick response from CZS and Wildlives Rescue, we’ve been able to give him a second chance at life, and he’ll be released back into the wild when he’s strong enough.”