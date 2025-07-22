Oti Mabuse ‘delighted’ as she receives Freedom of the City of London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has received the Freedom of the City of London.

The 34-year-old South African has been recognised for her “significant achievements in contemporary dance and her charitable work”.

She has had a successful dancing career, winning the South African Latin American championships eight times and is one of the most successful professionals to have appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, having won the show two years in a row.

Mabuse, who attended a ceremony at Guildhall with family and friends on Wednesday, said: “I am delighted to have received the Freedom of the City of London for my dance and charitable work, and I am very grateful to Chris Hayward and Keith Bottomley for nominating me.

“To be following in the footsteps of legends of the arts and entertainment industry, including Sir Matthew Bourne, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Giles Terera, and Strictly’s very own Len Goodman, feels quite remarkable.”

Mr Hayward is the policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, while Mr Bottomley is the sheriff-elect of the City of London.

Former Strictly head judge Goodman died in 2023 aged 78.

Mabuse won Strictly in 2019 and 2020 and has also appeared on The Greatest Dancer as a dance captain and as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Mr Hayward said: “Having won a clutch of dance titles during her career and a place in our hearts, mostly, down to her appearances on the hugely popular ‘Strictly’, I am sure that Oti’s Freedom will be welcomed warmly by her many admirers.

“Away from the dance world, her work with Unicef to raise awareness of the support needed by premature babies and their mothers, is highly commendable, and I am very happy to join my colleague, Keith Bottomley, in nominating Oti for the Freedom.”

Mr Bottomley said: “As well as impressing us on the dance floor, Oti Mabuse’s charitable work with women and young people in communities across London, and overseas with Unicef, deserves our admiration and respect.

“It has been a pleasure to nominate Oti to be admitted into the Freedom, and I am sure that she will have very happy memories of today for many years to come.”

The tradition of the freedom of the city is believed to date back to 1237.

Past recipients include comedian, actor and writer Sir Lenny Henry and Lady Mary Peters, who won an Olympic gold medal in the athletics pentathlon in 1972, as well as Sir Chris Hoy and his wife, Lady Sarra Hoy.