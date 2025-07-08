Concern after loyalist bonfire in Belfast sited close to electricity substation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concern has been expressed over the siting of a loyalist bonfire close to an electricity substation in Belfast.

The location of the towering pyre is also close to two major Belfast hospitals, and is set to be lit on July 11 ahead of annual Orange Order parades on July 12.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust confirmed the substation supplies power to both the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast City Hospital.

They said they are continuing to monitor developments in relation to the bonfire, and said at this stage there is no requirement to cancel any appointments.

“Our staff will remain in contact with relevant stakeholders over the coming days,” they said.

“On-site contingency measures include emergency backup generators, which are tested regularly.

“Belfast Trust continues to review these arrangements with clinical teams at the BCH site. The Trust is satisfied that there is currently no requirement to cancel any planned treatments or procedures.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt paid a “fact-finding visit to the site” on Tuesday.

A department spokesperson said he took part in the visit “in line with his ministerial responsibilities”, and will receive updates from Belfast Trust and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

NIE Networks said it has put mitigations in place at the substation to reduce the risk of damage.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is working with Belfast City Council to cover asbestos containing material at the site and erect additional fencing.

Although a spokesperson said it is “primarily the responsibility of the landowner”.

Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole, who represents South Belfast, also expressed concern around the presence of asbestos on the site.

“The issue of the bonfire at Donegall Road exposes the democratic scandal of how this place works,” he said in a post on the social media network X.

“There is a credible risk to public health but neither the responsible Alliance environment minister, UUP health minister nor any Executive party will say anything. Why not?”

NIE Networks said it has met with relevant stakeholders to express its concerns over the bonfire’s proximity to the substation causing potential risk to critical infrastructure and power outages.

“Mitigations have been put in place, including turning off the transformers adjacent to the bonfire, building scaffolding with metal sheeting around the transformers and placing steel plates on open cable ducts to reduce the risk of fire and damage,” they said.

“Whilst these mitigations are in place, there will be a reduction in security of supply for the area.

“We would remind the public that flames near to power lines and electricity substations pose serious risk to everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”

DAERA also said that Northern Ireland Environment Agency officials remain in ongoing contact with the council and enforcement investigation continues in relation to the site.

The bonfire, just off the Donegall Road, is one of an estimated 300 set to be lit across July 10-11 in Northern Ireland.

Most of the bonfires, which are normally lit ahead of loyal order parades across the region on July 12, pass off without incident.

However the fires, ranging from towering structures to beacons, have sparked anger following the burning of flags, effigies and election posters in the past.

One of the tallest bonfires in recent years has been at Craigyhill in Larne, which reportedly reached 62 metres in 2022.