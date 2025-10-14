Open University’s first Belfast graduates return for this year’s celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of those honoured at the Open University’s first graduation ceremony in Northern Ireland 50 years ago have returned to celebrate with this year’s graduates.

Some 300 students, graduating in subjects ranging from nursing to forensic psychology, crossed the stage at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, cheered by family and friends.

They included 90-year-old Maryette McFarland from Londonderry who received a degree in English literature, and honorary graduate Irish language activist Linda Ervine.

They were also celebrated by some from OU’s first Belfast degree ceremony.

Jim Mulholland, 84, a retired teacher from Lisburn, was among the pioneering class of 1975, and said he was delighted to celebrate with the latest graduates.

He had been in his 30s, working as a PE teacher, and felt he was “in a rut” when he decided to begin an Open University degree in social sciences.

Mr Mulholland graduated with first-class honours and went on to work in management, which he said had been helped by his OU degree.

He was promoted and later was accepted for a Fulbright teaching exchange to Portland, Oregon, US, an adventure that remains one of his proudest achievements.

“With the BBC television programmes, you were able to listen to the top lectures from all around the world, top economists, top sociologists, seeing their perspective on the world.

“I remember the unit tapes dropping in through the letterbox with a clunk. The materials were exceptionally good,” he said.

“It enabled me to branch out in my teaching career to teach sociology, which was a totally different teacher-student relationship.

“Physical education tended to be big classes, around 30 kids, very directed. The A-level sociology group would have been maybe 10 students, with a much more personal teacher-student relationship, which was a big plus for me.”

Among this year’s graduates is Matthew McCarthy, 31, from Holywood, Co Down, with a BSc (Hons) in psychology.

He said it was the realisation of a dream after he had previously dropped out.

But he said it was part of a tumultuous journey during which he met his fiance, changed jobs to work in mental health, moved house twice, lost close family members, and lost 20kg in weight.

“It took a lot of faith in what I was doing, but the leap paid off,” he said. He now works as a mental health project worker.

He has also begun a postgraduate certificate and hopes to one day complete a doctorate in clinical psychology.

“The flexibility the Open University provides, as I work full-time, is great. I did research when considering going back into academia. It also appeared on the British Psychological Society accredited course list.

“My main support came from my fiance, who I am marrying in August 2026. I met her at the very beginning of my studies, and she was incredible throughout the entire time.

“If I wasn’t training in jiu-jitsu, at the gym or at work, I was studying and writing.”