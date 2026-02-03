Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of One Hyde Park, the country’s most expensive block of flats, are facing a decade of disruptive repairs despite winning a £35m High Court case over widespread defects in the luxury development.

The Knightsbridge complex, home to billionaires, celebrities and oligarchs, was found to have a badly corroded chilled‑water pipework and other serious failures just years after completion, prompting owners to sue a subsidiary of construction company Laing O’Rourke – Laing O'Rourke Construction South Ltd.

One Hyde Park was developed by brothers Christian and Nick Candy in partnership with Qatari businessman Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al‑Thani. One apartment in the complex is currently on the market for £175m.

Judge Nerys Jefford ruled that Laing O’Rourke must pay £35.1m to cover the cost of replacing the faulty pipework and remedying additional defects, describing the contractor’s conduct as “commercially amoral” after it placed the subsidiary into liquidation shortly before the trial and failed to attend proceedings.

She found that One Hyde Park’s chilled‑water pipework had corroded because Laing O’Rourke failed to install insulation correctly, ruling the contractor in breach of contract and liable for repair costs.

She also sided with the residents on the remaining elements of the claim, including other plumbing problems – a result a spokesperson for One Hyde Park described as “a decisive victory for all the residents”.

Experts told the court that the remedial work, which requires ceilings to be removed in occupied flats, could take more than a decade to complete, forcing residents to move out floor by floor and lose access to amenities including the private cinema, spa and 21‑metre "ozone" pool.

The development, a short walk from Harrods, has attracted some of the world’s wealthiest buyers, Kylie Minogue owned a £116m 3-bed flat in the building until the Covid-19 pandemic, and current owners of flats include Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov and the building's developer Nick Candy, whose £175m penthouse has been on the market for five years.

But buyers of the luxury apartments have been plagued by years of water leaks and pipe corrosion, with problems first identified in 2014, just three years after the 84‑flat complex opened.

open image in gallery The deterioration of One Hyde Park closely mirrors the plot of J.G. Ballard's novel High Rise, which follows a character coincidentally named Laing, and depicts the physical breakdown and social decay inside a luxury London building whose developer lives on the top floor ( Wikimedia Commons )

According to the court documents, "extensive investigations of the pipework" revealed that it "is subject to pervasive and very serious corrosion, with some lengths of pipework being corroded to a depth of 87 per cent."

Despite the court’s ruling, it remains unclear whether residents will ever recover the awarded sum, given the subsidiary’s liquidation.

Laing O’Rourke said it had spent nearly a decade seeking an “amicable resolution”, including offers of compensation and free remedial work.

A spokesperson for One Hyde Park said: "We are committed to ensuring Laing O'Rourke is held fully accountable and makes full and fair payment for the construction defects it has been found responsible for."