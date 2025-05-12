Fairground company ‘truly sorry’ after waltzer car crashes with children inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fairground company has said said it is “truly sorry” after a car on one of its rides broke off its track and crashed with three children inside.

Galactic Carnival Edinburgh (GCE) issued the apology following the incident at its fair in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, on Saturday evening.

Kevin McNulty had been on the ride with his three children: aged 13, 12 and seven; at the time.

He said the car his children were in had been going “full pelt” when it came off the carousel and crashed into the one he was riding in, before sliding into a speaker.

Posting on Facebook, he said the car “came completely off and then went flying into our car and then smashed about the place, crashing into the side off the track”.

He added: “Thankfully there was a heavy large speaker that they collided with or they would have been through the whole thing and then the ending would have been a completely different story.”

One of his children was filming at the time and a video captured their screams as the spinning car suddenly dislodged and veered off the fairground ride.

The three children were not seriously hurt in the malfunction, and no ambulance was required.

Photos posted by Mr McNulty showed where the car appeared to have broken off the waltzer ride.

He said his children were “very very lucky that they managed to get out of this still walking”.

In its statement, GCE said it “sincerely apologises” to the families affected, and that it is “working tirelessly to assist in the ongoing investigation” into what happened.

The statement continued: “We are truly sorry for the distress caused by the incident at our event. Public safety at our events has always been, and continues to be, our top priority.

“All rides at our events undergo extensive safety testing in line with government guidelines, including daily safety checks, and are also inspected by an independent third party safety inspection body (the Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme, or Adips).

“This incident is now being investigated by third party inspection bodies and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“We have decided to close the event to allow for investigation to take place.

“All tickets purchased for future dates will be refunded automatically through our ticketing agent, Skiddle.

“Once again we are truly sorry for the distress this has caused.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of the incident and is making inquiries.”