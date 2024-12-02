Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The organisers of a construction industry event have been accused of sexualising women “as eye candy” after photos emerged of models in tight hi-vis jumpsuits standing on stilts at their award ceremony.

The head of industry website On The Tools apologised for what he labelled a “f*** up” after the outfits worn at the 21 November event provoked a backlash on the work-focused social media platform LinkedIn.

“We always aim to empower women, which is why I’m personally really really sorry to anyone we’ve offended. Those that know me, know this isn’t what I’m about, and as the leader of the business our culture and beliefs are a reflection of me directly. Which is why this is on me,” On The Tools chief executive Lee Wilcox said in a post on the website.

On The Tools describes itself as the country’s “largest online construction community”, saying the platform strives to “entertain, inform, and empower tradespeople in the UK”.

Harriet Waley-Cohen, a workplace consultant who campaigns on diversity, criticised what she described as “hyper sexualised outfits designed around construction safety kit”.

Writing in a LinkedIn post, she said: “I was approached by someone representing a group of whistleblowers in construction made up of men and women, all appalled by the regressive, sexist messaging at last week’s On The Tools industry awards night.

“None felt safe to speak up publicly. I am writing this on their behalf.”

Ms Waley-Cohen said the outfits were “very 1970s”, adding that she had seen a “woman in a head-to-toe skin tight yellow construction-themed outfit twirling about with a hoola hoop” in one video.

“When women are sexualised as eye candy like this, it tells every person present that women aren’t to be taken seriously, that they are objects for entertainment and titillation,” she said.

Ms Waley-Cohen questioned whether seeing women depicted in such a way made female attendees “feel safer and more valued” at the ceremony.

“Or did it send a strong signal that it is totally acceptable in the industry to sexualise, humiliate and disrespect women?” she said.

She pointed to data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) that has found women working in construction have far shorter careers than men in the industry.

The LinkedIn post has been liked by more than 1,000 people and has attracted over 400 comments, with others also raising concerns about the outfit choice.

Mr Wilox later issued an apology on the social media platform, saying they did not “check the outfits” beforehand.

“This is what it looks like when you get it wrong. We asked for a construction theme but didn’t check the outfits. But no matter the ins and outs of it and how it happened, this was a f*** up and we’re sorry,” he said.

“We really do believe in our mission and we really do want to make positive change, but we agree, outside looking in, this doesn’t look like a business trying to do that.