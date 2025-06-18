Winner of £6m Omaze house still waiting for keys after anonymous complaint sparks planning row
Vicky Curtis-Cresswell won the luxury house in Norfolk in March
The winner of a £6m home is still waiting to receive their keys after an anonymous complaint has sparked a planning dispute.
Vicky Curtis-Cresswell from south Wales, won the luxury house in Blakeney, Norfolk, in an Omaze and Comic Relief raffle in March, which raised more than £4m for the charity.
The former Miss Wales finalist said at the time that she plans to sell the house and buy a property in Wales.
But North Norfolk District Council has started an investigation into the home after an anonymous member of the public raised their concerns that it had not been built to the approved designs.
Omaze has said it did submit a pre-application for the house and is now also submitting a retrospective planning application for the property.
But while the dispute is ongoing, Ms Curtis-Cresswell is unable to access her prize.
However, there is a possibility the plans could be refused by the authority, meaning it could take enforcement action and force the company to make changes.
The planning documents appear to show the house was built larger than permitted, the BBC reported.
It added that a tennis court and swimming pool built at the property do not appear to have planning permission
Omaze said the planning discrepancies were not revealed during checks and surveys of the property before it was purchased.
An Omaze spokesperson said: “Omaze continues to work with North Norfolk District Council in relation to recommendations made regarding the property in Norfolk. Omaze has submitted a pre-application to the council and is submitting a retrospective planning application.
“Omaze reiterates that it guarantees no house winner would ever have to incur any costs whatsoever to remedy any historical planning issue. Omaze further guarantees that all house prizes are transferred to winners with good and marketable title."
A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said: “At present we are waiting for an application to be submitted by the owners to try and regularise the current breaches of planning control.
“We are expecting an application to be submitted by the end of this month.”
