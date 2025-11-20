Pensioner charged with offences linked to shooting of detective John Caldwell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pensioner has appeared in court on charges linked to a failed dissident republican attempt to murder detective John Caldwell.

John Charles Coleman, 73, of Lake View Cottages, Ardboe, Dungannon, is charged with preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on alleged offences relating to the attempted murder of the senior Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22 2023.

Mr Caldwell was shot several times while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team.

The attack was claimed by the New IRA.

Mr Caldwell has since retired from the PSNI on medical grounds.

A number of people have previously appeared in court charged with offences linked to the shooting attack.

Coleman appeared in court on Thursday via videolink from Musgrave Street police station in Belfast.

After the charges were read to him, a detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused to both of the alleged offences.

The court was told that the perverting the course of justice charge related to the destruction of a Ford Fiesta car after Mr Caldwell was shot.

The officer said that after the detective was shot, two gunmen fled in a Ford Fiesta. A blue Fiesta was found burnt out later the same day and a second Fiesta was found burnt out in Ardboe the following day.

The officer said Coleman was arrested earlier this week and had mostly given “no comment” answers during interview.

He said: “The case against Mr Coleman relates to his interaction with other suspects, communications data, CCTV and vehicle movements.

“It is the police case that Mr Coleman was involved in the preparation of this attack and assisted in the movement and disposal of a vehicle in the commission of the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell on behalf of the New IRA.”

The officer said CCTV evidence showed Coleman at the address of another suspect on the day of the shooting, and they had engaged in a “walk and talk”, which police believe was to avoid their conversation being overheard.

He added: “Police would contend that the purpose of this meeting was to make arrangements for the disposal of Fiesta two.”

District Judge Alana McSorley told the court that bail had been agreed.

A prosecution barrister said that several other individuals charged in connection with the attack were on bail.

The judge released Coleman on bail with a number of conditions. These include being subject to a curfew, having to report daily to the PSNI and having to notify police of any car that he intends to travel in.

He will appear in Omagh Court on December 9 when all of the co-accused will also appear.