Mother of ‘beautiful’ girl, 8, who died after falling ill at school pays heartbreaking tribute
‘You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored,’ devastated mother said
The mother of an eight-year-old girl who died after falling unwell at school said she “can’t eat or sleep” following the heartbreaking loss of her “beautiful baby girl”.
Olivia-Grace Huxter was rushed to hospital after what police called a “medical episode” at Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale, Rhondda, south Wales, on Wednesday afternoon. The young girl died shortly after.
Her mother, Melanie Huxter, paid tribute to her daughter on social media on Friday as she said she doesn’t know “what life will look like now”.
She wrote on her Facebook page: “My beautiful beautiful baby girl, I can't eat, I can't sleep without you. I'm so grateful I was able to hold you and sing you to sleep one last time with your favourite bedtime song.
“You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored by everyone lucky enough to have known you. I don't know what life will look like now. I love you to the moon and back... Twice.”
In a post online on Thursday, another family member wrote: “We as a family wanted to thank you all for your kind messages and love. We’re devastated and trying to come to terms with what has happened. We wanted people to know there was no fault and it was a freak accident. Please respect our privacy while we try to get through this difficult time.”
The school published a statement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, which said: “Due to the traumatic event that happened at our lovely school this afternoon we will be closed for all children tomorrow. School will be open for children and staff again on Friday.”
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police is investigating the sudden death of an eight-year-old girl in Ferndale.
“Emergency services were called to Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale just after 2pm on Wednesday to reports of a medical episode. The girl was taken to hospital where she later died.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and an investigation on behalf of the coroner is now underway.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments