More than 300 bodies including babies and children found in mass grave in Oldham

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A mass grave containing more than 300 bodies has been uncovered in an Oldham cemetery.

The majority of the bodies belonged to stillborn babies and children and were found in a 12x12ft grave in Royton Cemetery in the Greater Manchester town.

Local councillors said they were discovered by a woman looking for her twin brothers who died in 1962, with one stillborn and the other dying within five hours of birth.

( Royton Independents )

In a statement, the Royton Independent councillors said: “Her mother and father never saw or held them. They were taken away, and sadly, that was the case. Back then, stillborn babies were taken by hospital staff to be ‘buried with a nice person’.

“It’s a stark injustice that parents were denied the fundamental right to bury their babies, a right that should be inherent and unquestionable. This situation should stir our collective sense of fairness and empathy.”

Further checks found the mass grave contained 303 bodies including 146 stillborn babies, 128 babies and young children and 29 adults.

They said the woman who found the grave was left “in tears” following the discovery and left her “feeling a profound sense of loss and injustice”.

“Imagine the shock and disbelief when our resident discovered that her brothers shared a mass grave with 303 others in Royton Cemetery” they said adding she needed emotional and practical help to cope with the trauma.

The councillors added the grave is not the only one of its kind in Royton Cemetery with one in a Catholic area, a non-conformist area, and one in the Church of England section. The post questioned how many unnamed babies remained in unmarked graves across the country.

They added: “Only 147 names were online, and 156 names were missing; since we brought this to the attention of the staff at Hollinwood Cemetery, this has now been rectified, and all information for Royton Cemetery is up to date.”

According to stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands, parents of stillborn babies and those who died in childbirth were not traditionally consulted about funeral arrangements until the mid 1980s.

“Before then, parents were not usually involved and many were not told what happened to their baby’s body,” the charity said.

In many cases, they added, stillborn babies were buried in a shared grave with other babies.

“Some parents who have tried to trace the grave or cremation record of a baby who died some time ago have been successful.”

Referring to the Royton mass grave the statement, signed off by councillors Maggie Hurley and Jade Hughes, concludes: “We cannot change what has happened, but we can ensure that the babies born sleeping are named, recognised, and never forgotten.”

Cllr Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said they will “consider the suggestion being made” with a “matter of urgency”, adding the grave is not “newly discovered”.

“Sadly, the burying of people, including babies and children, in unmarked graves happened in graveyards all around the country years ago.

“Thankfully, things have changed and improved over the years. The Government now pay for the funerals of stillborn babies and anyone up to the age of 18 if necessary. Public graves are no longer used.

“The council cemeteries staff also works with the funeral director and carry out the expressed wishes.

“The hospital and ourselves keep records of the burial, which can be located by families whenever they want.

“Alternatively, the family can make their own arrangements for burial in an individual grave plot via a funeral director and would install their own memorial.”

Sands is a stillbirth and neonatal death charity. Founded in 1978, Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support for as long as they need it, wherever they are in the UK.

Call: 0808 164 3332Email: helpline@sands.org.uk