Older motorists could be made to undertake compulsory tests in order to retain their licence as part of a new road safety strategy.

Speaking to the Commons Transport Select Committee, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed she is "open to considering" compulsory eye exams for senior motorists.

This announcement follows a recent prevention of future deaths report from HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire, Dr James Adeley, detailing the deaths of four people killed by drivers with failing eyesight.

The coroner's report, which Alexander described as "very distressing for the families of the victims," highlighted instances where opticians advised individuals to notify authorities about eyesight conditions affecting their driving ability, but these recommendations were not followed.

"That, of course, was a situation where the optician had suggested to (four) individuals that they needed to advise the authorities that they had a medical condition which affected their eyesight and where they shouldn’t be driving," Alexander stated. "And of course, that didn’t happen. So I am open to considering the evidence on this issue."

Further details regarding the developing road safety strategy and the potential implementation of mandatory eye tests for older drivers are expected to be released in the future.

Dr Adeley described the UK’s licensing system as “the laxest in Europe”.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory checks of their skills or health once they obtain their licence, no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they are no longer fit to drive.

Dr Adeley wrote: “Self-reporting of visual conditions permits drivers to lie about their current driving status to those performing an ophthalmic assessment and avoid warnings not to drive.

“Drivers may also admit they drive but then ignore instructions not to drive and fail to notify the DVLA.”

He made the remarks at the inquests in Preston of Marie Cunningham, 79, Grace Foulds, 85, Peter Westwell, 80, and Anne Ferguson, 75.

Asked when the road safety strategy will be released, Ms Alexander replied: “We will be publishing the first new road safety strategy in 10 years, and we hope to publish that document later this year.”