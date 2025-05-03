Ofsted’s proposed report cards should be opposed – school leaders’ union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofsted’s proposed report cards should be opposed and “legal and industrial options” explored to protect the mental health of school staff, a union has said.

The education watchdog’s inspection proposals will “exacerbate the high-stakes accountability culture” in schools, delegates at the annual conference of the NAHT school leaders’ union heard.

Under Ofsted’s plans, set out in February, schools in England could be graded across eight to 10 areas of a provision using a colour-coded five-point scale.

They would receive ratings, from the red “causing concern” to orange “attention needed”, through the green shades of “secure”, “strong” and “exemplary” for each area of practice.

A motion, which was passed at the NAHT’s annual conference in Harrogate on Saturday, called on the union’s executive to “oppose” the proposed Ofsted report cards as a measure of school accountability.

It added that legal and industrial options should be explored “to protect the mental and physical health and wellbeing of school leaders and staff”.It comes after the NAHT announced that it had launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

The union issued a claim to the High Court for judicial review on Friday as it says that adequate consultation has not been conducted by Ofsted.

Last year, the Government announced that headline Ofsted grades for overall effectiveness for schools in England would be scrapped.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The move came after Ofsted faced criticism after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life in January 2023 after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from the highest to the lowest overall effectiveness rating over safeguarding concerns.

During the debate, delegate Martin Vayro, who proposed the motion, said: “They have got this badly wrong. The report card proposal is a huge mistake.

“It will not improve the protection of school leaders. It will not make things clear for parents.

“It does not provide an alternative model that assures the quality of education and supports ongoing school development. It will not present any change whatsoever.”

He added: “All we need is for them to do four simple things. Slow down. Listen to us. Work with us. Remember Ruth.”

Delegates at the NAHT conference also called on the union’s national executive to lobby Ofsted to publish clearer, more transparent guidance, information and complaints handling information related to gathering additional evidence for incomplete inspections.

Delegate Donna Taylor-Smith, from Rochdale, spoke about her own recent personal experience where her primary school was told by Ofsted that they would be re-inspected just weeks after they had an inspection.

She said it was “one of the most traumatic” 48 hours of her professional life.

Ms Taylor-Smith said: “My staff were shattered and I was broken.

“We spent months recovering from the emotional wreckage. PTSD, severe insomnia, burnout.

“For me personally, this has caused damage that feels irreparable.”

An Ofsted spokeswoman said: “Supporting the mental health of those we inspect is an important part of the development of our proposals and we are already hearing positive feedback through our inspection tests.

“Our legal team have responded robustly to NAHT. Their suggested claims are plainly untenable. If legal action is launched, we will resist and seek costs.”