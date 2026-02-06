Ofsted school inspection shake-up will include one major change
It comes after NAHT repeatedly raised concerns about the impact of the report card system on headteachers’ mental health
The impact of Ofsted’s new school inspection system on headteachers’ mental health will now be monitored following an agreement with the watchdog.
Ofsted and the school leaders’ union NAHT will collaborate to assess how the updated report card system affects headteacher wellbeing.
This move comes after the NAHT repeatedly raised concerns, and after Ofsted scrapped single-word judgments in 2024 amid criticism of the framework following headteacher Ruth Perry’s death.
Ms Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Berkshire primary school from its highest rating of “outstanding” to its lowest rating, “inadequate”, over safeguarding concerns.
NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said: “It is crucial that we have independent data that gives clear and honest feedback from leaders who have experienced inspection.
“We look forward to working with Ofsted and (Department for Education) officials through the new advisory group to ensure that school leader wellbeing is being prioritised and action taken to support and protect them before, during and after the inspection process.”
Ofsted and the DfE will be members of an advisory group established by NAHT that will examine data on the rollout of the new inspection system and wellbeing.
The group will be chaired by Sinead McBrearty, chief executive of charity Education Support, whose independent review of the new system warned it would create more anxiety for leaders.
Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, said the watchdog is keen to use data to see where any improvement can be made.
“We want to hear feedback, make improvements and work together to secure a better future for children,” he added.
The new report cards were rolled out from November 2025.
NAHT’s bid to bring a legal challenge against Ofsted’s new system for grading schools was dismissed at the High Court last year.
Last month, an NAHT poll found nearly one in two (45 per cent) school leaders said they needed mental health support in the past year.
