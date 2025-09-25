Headteachers say new Ofsted inspections will be worse for wellbeing – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly two in three (65%) headteachers say the new Ofsted school inspections will be worse for their wellbeing than the old system, a poll has found.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the findings are “deeply worrying”, and the new system, which includes report cards with a five-point grading scale across multiple areas, will deter people from becoming teachers and school leaders.

The survey of 1,080 school and college leaders in England found 74% of headteachers said they were not satisfied with Ofsted’s new inspection system, and 80% said the timeline for the reforms does not give them enough time to prepare for the changes.

Mr Di’Iasio said: “It is important to remember that these changes have been brought in following the suicide of a headteacher under the previous inspection system.

“The fact that the majority of school and college leaders believe the new system will be even worse for their wellbeing is therefore deeply worrying.

“On top of the human toll, there is the fact that this will deter people from becoming leaders and teachers, exacerbating a deep and chronic recruitment and retention crisis.

“There was an opportunity here to make a real difference to the working lives of educators.

“Instead, that opportunity has been squandered, and we’re faced with a continuation of the bad old days dressed up in a new set of adjectives.”

Just over one in five (22%) headteachers said they felt the new report cards were fairer than schools being given single-word judgments.

Around three in 10 (31%) said they are less fair, and nearly half (47%) said the new report cards would make no difference.

NAHT school leaders' union who indicated at a meeting last week they supported exploring strike options over the proposals" data-source="">

The ASCL said it is now consulting with members on its executive committee and council over next steps.

Ofsted confirmed earlier this month it would push ahead with the new report cards from November, despite calls to delay.

The plans have received criticism from teaching unions.

A majority (89%) of nearly 2,000 members of the NAHT school leaders’ union indicated at a meeting last week they supported exploring strike options over the proposals.

Parents were more positive; seven out of 10 surveyed by YouGov said they preferred the new report cards to Ofsted’s current system.

Single-word judgments for schools were scrapped last year following criticism of the inspection system since the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating of “outstanding” to its lowest rating, “inadequate”, over safeguarding concerns.

Professor Julia Walters, sister of Ms Perry, said Ofsted’s new plans “still put school leaders at risk of public shaming”, and urged the Education Secretary to halt the rollout.