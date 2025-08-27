Energy price cap increase ‘further blow’ to struggling Scots, says charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The increase to the energy price cap will be a “further blow” to struggling Scots, a charity has said.

Energy regulator Ofgem announced on Wednesday the cap will increase by 2% on October 1, adding around £2.93 per month for the average household.

The increase continues a trend of cost rises since the Russian invasion of Ukraine spiked wholesale gas prices, despite pledges from the UK Government that bills would come down.

Citizens Advice Scotland said the latest rise will heap more pressure on families, who the charity found earlier this week are struggling with energy debt more than ever.

David Hilferty, its director of impact, said: “This new increase will pile even more pressure on the thousands of people across Scotland who are already unable to afford their energy bills.

“It will mean more people suffering the cold and going without food or warmth as we head into the winter. This is unacceptable.

“This week we published figures showing that the number of people in debt to their energy companies is higher than ever.

“Today’s announcement will be a further blow to those households.

“The energy market is broken and needs major reform. Price cap adjustments every three months are not the solution people need.

“We need Government, regulators and energy companies all to step up and urgently deliver lasting solutions, like a social tariff and a robust scheme for energy debt relief. Solutions that stop people from experiencing harm.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland pointed the finger at the continued use of fossil fuels.

Its oil and gas campaign manager, Rosie Hampton, said: “Families across Scotland will be worried about yet another increase in bills which have been driven higher in recent years by the global price of gas. Fossil fuels are costing us the earth.

“Millions of people are trapped in leaky homes and in an energy system that only works for the huge energy companies who own and control it.

“The sure-fire way to bring down bills is a mass programme of home energy efficiency and powering our lives with affordable renewable energy that is run in the public interest.”

Advice Direct Scotland’s energy project lead Jillian Edmund said the news will be “unwelcome” for families in Scotland, with the organisation saying the cap has risen by £617 since the energy crisis hit in late 2021.