Household energy bills set to rise by around 1% in October, forecasters predict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Household energy bills are set to rise by around 1% in October despite lower wholesale costs, according to new forecasts.

The typical household energy bill is expected to rise by £17 to £1,737 per year when regulator Ofgem’s new price cap comes into force, experts at Cornwall Insight have predicted.

Ofgem, which sets the limit on what energy companies can charge customers, is set to confirm its latest price cap on August 27.

Cornwall Insight’s latest prediction is a turnaround from its previous forecast in July that bills would drop by 1% from the current £1,720 in October due to easing Middle East tensions.

Cornwall said its forecast reflected changes its assumed Ofgem would be introducing in the upcoming cap period, including the expansion of the Warm Home Discount scheme for vulnerable households that would add around £15 to a typical bill, while also providing £150 in support to 2.7 million additional people.

However it also noted that wholesale prices for electricity and gas had been “volatile”, largely reflecting geopolitical factors including uncertainty over US trade policy.

Cornwall said it expected a small drop in the price cap in January, but this was dependent on geopolitical movement, weather patterns, changes to policy costs and the potential introduction of costs such as those to support investment in new nuclear generating capacity.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “News of higher bills will not be welcomed by households, especially as winter approaches.

“While the added costs behind this forecasted rise are aimed at supporting those most in need, it does mean typical bills will increase despite relatively lower wholesale costs. It’s a reminder that the price cap reflects more than just the market price of energy.

“This immediate challenge underscores a broader uncertainty facing millions of households, with current forecasts suggesting a sharp drop in bills is unlikely in the near term.

“Longer term, Ofgem’s review of how Britain’s energy system costs are distributed could reshape the financial burden on consumers, but while some may see savings, others could face higher charges.

“The real hope for lasting relief lies in the longer-term transition towards clean power and energy independence, which offers the greatest prospect of both stability and lower costs.”

Ofgem changes the price cap for households every three months, largely based on the cost of energy on wholesale markets.

The energy price cap was introduced by the Government in January 2019 and sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

It does not limit total bills, because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.