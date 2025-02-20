New estimates reveal children’s knife crime fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research has estimated that among 10 to 15-year-olds around 3% feel it is likely they will be attacked by someone with a weapon while one in 200 admit to having carried a knife.

The findings are from Office for National Statistics (ONS) research in England and Wales into children’s perceptions and experiences of violence and who they trust.

Around 0.5% – or one in 200 – 10 to 15-year-olds said they had carried a knife in the previous 12 months.

But the ONS noted this could be an underestimate as children carrying weapons might be unlikely or unwilling to admit to doing so.

Knife crime has been an issue of focus in recent weeks with a number of teenagers killed in stabbings.

Former children’s commissioner for England, Baroness Anne Longfield earlier this month described knife crime involving teenagers as a “national crisis that needs a national response”.

The Government has recently announced a raft of measures to crack down on the problem, including making retailers report bulk or suspicious knife sales to police, and increasing jail sentences to two years for selling weapons to children or illegal blades such as zombie knives.

The latest research, based on estimates from the 10 to 15-year-olds Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) in the year ending March 2024, showed the levels of fear among young people around being attacked.

Some 3.1% (around one in 32) said they felt it was likely or very likely that being attacked by someone with a weapon would happen to them in their daily life, while 7.5% (around one in 13) had a fear of being attacked by someone without a weapon.

Almost one in 10 (9.0%) said they avoided travelling alone in the previous 12 months because they were concerned about people carrying weapons, while 5.8% said they did so because they were concerned about gangs.

Almost half of those surveyed (48.3%) said they had seen or heard about a violent incident involving people they knew of a similar age, while just over a quarter (26.2%) said they had seen online content showing violence between groups of young people or drug dealing in the previous 12 months.

Just under a fifth (17.5%) of boys said they felt they were likely or very likely to see people they believed were involved in gangs in their daily life while the figure was just over one in 10 (11.6%) for girls.

Boys were also more likely to say they did not currently have an adult they could trust in their lives, at 4.8% compared with 2.2% for girls.